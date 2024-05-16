Liberia: Naymote Weighs Boakai's 100 Days Deliverables

Monrovia, Liberia — Civil Society organization NAYMOTE, documents successes of President Boakai's 100 days' deliverables.

- It has been approximately five months since President Joseph N. Boakai Sr officially took over the Liberian Presidency on January 22, 2024, with huge expectations from Liberians.

The President had outlined several development programs to be implemented within his first hundred days in office.

Now, a national civil society organization, NAYMOTE, has been tracking the President's 100-day deliverables, documenting that immediately after taking office, the government released a document titled "100-Day Deliverables," outlining twelve (12) key objectives aimed at achieving targeted milestones within the timeframe.

Speaking in a news conference on Monday, May 13, 2023, the Executive Director of NAYMOTE, Eddie Jarwolo, said President Boakai's overarching goal of this plan was to demonstrate short-term progress, laying the groundwork for a broader National Development Agenda, as articulated in the "ARREST" vision, while fostering transparency and momentum for transformative change nationwide.

According to him, the Boakai-led administration has tackled a robust plan with 107 deliverables spanning multiple sectors since it took office. Of these, 11, representing 10%, are completed, 45, representing 42%, are in progress, and 51, representing 48%, remain unrated due to a lack of information, signaling a need for proactive measures to fulfill commitments to the Liberian populace.

"Notably, actions have been observed in sectors like telecommunications, aviation, and agriculture, for instance, agricultural initiatives include restructuring governance boards and devising plans for equipment mobilization, while the telecommunications sector saw the revival of the e-Liberia website for improved public service access", he explains.

He says notable progress has been made in road infrastructure projects across the country, including major corridors like Toe's Town to

Zwedru and Salayea to Voinjama. Additionally, vital drainage cleaning exercises are underway in central Monrovia and other areas, enhancing urban resilience and mitigating flood risks, and of the 11 interventions under the Ministry of Public Works, he notes that actions were taken on all but none were completed.

Jarwolo adds that on Telecommunications, the reactivation of the e-Liberia website and LTC's introduction of a 24-boundary management system signify significant advancements in digital services and revenue generation, together with the constitution of a committee to review

Contracts and partnerships and the introduction of new Quality of Services Regulations, the government has completed 4 out of 11 initiatives committed to fulfilling within the first 100 days in Office in sector two (2) were in progress, and five (5) were not rated.

"Education, gender, youth, and social protection initiatives, we commend the President for setting aside a date for the conduct of the national county sports meet, constituting the Board of the Higher Commission on Education, and budget, within the fiscal year 2024, for the payment of WAEC fees for all 9th and 12th graders."

However, he observes that despite the government's reaffirmed dedication to narrowing the education gap among the youth population, no action has been taken to optimize the free tuition program, settle outstanding scholarships for local and international students, or complete the construction of 25 schools nationwide.

Nonetheless, Mr. Jarwolo says it is worth noting that the Ministry of Gender has initiated assessments of rape cases in the southeastern counties, marking a crucial first step toward fulfilling the government's commitment to conducting a nationwide assessment of rape cases. Overall, he points out that the government has only achieved two of the outlined deliverables and is working towards achieving 2 of the cluster deliverables.

On Healthcare and Public Safety, he says the government is making attempts to achieve all commitments made in this deliverable cluster and that, recognizing the urgency of addressing public health challenges, the government has declared drug and substance abuse a national public health emergency.

He says President Boakai's announcement of tough anti-drug measures underscores the administration's resolve to combat substance abuse effectively, safeguarding the well-being of Liberian citizens.

Editing by Jonathan Browne