Nigeria: Convicted Notorious Kidnapper, Evans, Opts for Plea Bargain in Another Trial

16 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Premium Times and Agency Report

Evans has been previously sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

Convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder and attempted kidnap have opted for plea bargain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lead prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment.

The case was called for re-arraignment before the trial judge, Adenike Cokers, of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

NAN reports that Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five counts of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Mr Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants had applied for a plea bargain.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Evans has been convicted and jailed for his extensive kidnap activities.

In February 2022, a judge of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Hakeem Oshodi, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the kidnap of Donatus Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In September 2022, another judge of the court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, also sentenced Evans to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman Slyvanus Ahamonu, and collecting $420,000 as ransom from his family.

Details shortly......

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.