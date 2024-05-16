Nigeria: Convicted Notorious Kidnapper, Evans, Opts for Plea Bargain in Another Trial

Evans has been previously sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping.

Convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder and attempted kidnap have opted for plea bargain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lead prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment.

The case was called for re-arraignment before the trial judge, Adenike Cokers, of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

NAN reports that Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five counts of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Mr Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants had applied for a plea bargain.

The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Evans has been convicted and jailed for his extensive kidnap activities.

In February 2022, a judge of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, Hakeem Oshodi, sentenced him to life imprisonment for the kidnap of Donatus Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In September 2022, another judge of the court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, also sentenced Evans to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman Slyvanus Ahamonu, and collecting $420,000 as ransom from his family.

Details shortly......

NAN