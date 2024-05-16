Nigeria: Burna Boy Teams Up With Titom, Yuppe, Sne for 'Tshwala Bam' Remix

The track was released on Wednesday

Nigerian Grammy-winning sensation Burna Boy has officially joined forces with South African artistes TitoM, Yuppe, and S.N.E on the highly-anticipated remix of their global sensation, "Tshwala Bam."

Social media platforms excitedly buzzed as rumours of the remix circulated, igniting fervour among fans worldwide.

A leaked video clip showing Burna Boy collaborating with TitoM, Yuppe, and S.N.E during their recent visit to Nigeria only intensified the anticipation.

Renowned for his global appeal, Burna Boy expressed keen interest in enhancing the original vibe of the song, adding to the project's anticipation.

Burna Boy shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Jumping on 'Tshwala Bam' remix was a no-brainer for me. It's a track that resonates with everyone, and I'm thrilled to bring my energy to it and connect with fans in a whole new way."

Fresh off their win at the Metro FM Best Viral Challenge, TitoM expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "To take the original to greater heights, we sought a collaborator with both global appeal and a commitment to elevating the song's original essence. Burna Boy was the perfect fit."

Yuppe added, "Working with Burna Boy was an exhilarating experience. He brought his unique touch to the track while ensuring a comfortable, collaborative environment."

The much-awaited remix was released on Wednesday. Burna Boy, known for his ability to elevate tracks through remixes, infused his signature flair into "Tshwala Bam," following his successful remixes of hits like Master KG's "Jerusalema" and Asake's "Sungba."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tshwala Bam

Originally released on 23 February 23rd, "Tshwala Bam" and its accompanying dance challenge have captivated global audiences, amassing an unprecedented 11.5 billion TikTok views and over 100 million streams across DSPs.

The track has dominated global charts, including number 9 on the Global Shazam charts and top spots on Spotify Viral charts in multiple countries.

The viral challenge, embraced by fans worldwide, has garnered attention from artistes like Kai Cenat, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, Jayda Wayda, Shenseea, Saucy Santana, Poco Lee, Kamo Mphela, and more.

It stands as the largest Amapiano record of 2024 and is the first South African song in three years to reach the number-one spot on Apple Music in Nigeria.

Burna Boy continues to captivate audiences worldwide on the second leg of his "I Told Them" tour, bringing the same electrifying energy to the "Tshwala Bam" remix.