South Africa/Senegal: Dr Ellis Announces Squad for International Friendlies Against Senegal

Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions Banyana Banyana will play two away international friendly matches against Senegal during the FIFA break in their backyard on 31 May, and on 4 June 2024.

"I think October last year really showed what a core group is all about, when we had so many players missing because of injuries, exams and visa issues. We are always looking at the depth and the versatility within our team, and we have made some changes to the squad for the upcoming fixtures against Senegal," Dr Ellis said.

"I think this selection presents an exciting opportunity for us to assess and explore the potential of other players within our core group. We are not only investing in the future of the team, but we are also providing opportunities now for all players to grow and to contribute to the success of the team. We are really look forward to seeing the players in action on the field and we are excited about what they can bring to the team."

Dr Ellis said the purpose of the trip is to utilize the FIFA dates and stay active in preparation for the WAFCON when CAF confirms the dates of the tournament.

"We would like to congratulate the squad chosen to represent Sasol Banyana Banyana in the upcoming international friendly against Senegal. This team consistently demonstrate strength and determination, to excel at the highest level of the women's game We have full confidence that they will approach this upcoming game with the same vigour as they continue to be the epitome of our sponsorship mantra, #LiveTheImpossible," said Dean Somerset, Manager: Group Brand and Sponsorships at Sasol.

Dr Ellis won the Women's Coach of the Year accolade at the COSAFA Awards a few days ago after seeing off competition from Zambia's Bruce Mwape and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies' Jerry Tshabalala.

The highly decorated Banyana Banyana coach was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology last month. The revered Dr Ellis received the honour on Thursday, 25 April 2024 in Cape Town.

The next WAFCON will be held in Morocco but the dates of the start of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana's defence of their continental title are yet to be announced.