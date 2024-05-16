Nigeria: NPA Rallies Investors for Lekki Deep Seaport Phase 2 Devt

16 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

The managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has held an high-level engagements with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) top executives, and the China Development Bank (CBD) to concretise decisions on the next development horizons for Lekki Port.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NPA boss recently represented the Federal Government at the Board Meeting of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) owners of Lekki Deep Seaport in Beijing China.

The Board Meeting was held at the headquarters of CHEC in China.

The meeting also created an opportunity for the board to have finance and investment-related talks with shareholders and investors.

This engagement and plan to begin the next phase of port development is coming barely one year into the commencement of commercial operations at the port.

Also, the board had a technical session with the Lekki Terminal equipment manufacturer, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited.

According to them, the idea was to consolidate the operational efficiency and sustenance of the competitive advantage of the Lekki Deep Seaport as its overarching objective.

Also present at the meeting were Wu Guohua, deputy director-general of Global Cooperation at China Development Bank, Wu Guohua; director of International Cooperation, Zhao Nan; deputy director at CDB, Li Beirui; deputy director of China Development Bank, Zhan Xiao and a representative of the Tolaram Group on the Board of Lekki Port.

