Nigeria: Injury Worries Threaten Finidi's 'Debut' With Super Eagles

*Osimhen latest player to join four others on the sideline

With Victor Osimhen now joining the likes of injured players like Moses Simon, Tyrone Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Zaidu Sanusi on the sideline, newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George, is going grew on how to prosecute the two World Cup qualifier scheduled for next month against South Africa in Uyo and Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Osimhen is the latest Super Eagles player to get injured in club duty for Napoli.

The reigning African Player of the Year did not train with his teammates in Naples on Monday.

Napoli officials admitted to Italian media yesterday that Osimhen only went through recovery work for a muscle injury which means he could be a doubt for the game against Fiorentina with two matches to go to the end of the Serie A season.

AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze is also now a huge doubt for the World Cup qualifiers on account of a hamstring injury.

Finidi was unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Monday on a short-term contract of one year. Now, he faces the likely absence of three key players from the Super Eagles' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad with barely three weeks to the first game again th the Southy.

In addition, left-back Bruno Onyemaechi has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury. With the Super Eagles also sweating over the fitness of Zaidu Sanusi, and Moses Simon.

As the new head coach, Finidi aims to guide the Super Eagles to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018.

"My first goal is to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning the upcoming matches against South Africa and Benin Republic," stated George, as quoted by NFF.com.

He emphasized the importance of preparing for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, underscoring his commitment to enhancing the team's performance as per his contract with the NFF.

"The 2025 AFCON qualifiers will commence soon, and we must be prepared for those as well. I am aware of the NFF's expectations, and I will work diligently to elevate the team," he added.

George, now the highest-paid indigenous coach in Nigeria, aims to demonstrate his capabilities when his team faces South Africa and Benin.