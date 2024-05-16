Nigeria: Epe, Olapade Spearhead Nigeria's Challenge for Etranzact Golf Prize Money

Abuja — All eyes will be on Francis Epe, Sunday Olapade and Kamilu Bako as they mastermind Nigeria's bid for a convincing outing at the 54- hole second eTranzact Golf Classic that tees off today at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Coincidentally, Epe, who sits on top of Nigeria's ranking order is the defending champion of eTranzact Classic and will give other contenders a run for a chunk of the N20 million prize money.

Also in the frame is Nigeria's No 2 player, Olapade, on account of his fourth-place finish at Cameroon Open last weekend.

Other contenders include, former Nigeria number one, Kamalu Bako, youngster Okoko Godwin, Kabiru H. Mohammaed, Marcus Elisha and George Inalegwu.

They will be against top entries from Ghana led by

Bary Yaw, Augustine Manasseh and Kofi Owusu.

The tournament runs on the platform of the Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour which is in its second season.

The Managing Director, eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, echoed hope that the tournament will provide a platform for the local professionals to flourish.

"These young Nigerians are full of potential. We are proud to have created this platform for them to showcase their potential. This is our vision, that like the Super Fintech that we are, to always promote healthy and innovative competition that will drive the country forward," Toluwalope said.

A strong field of 185 professionals and category 1 and club amateur players will exhibit shot-making abilities over three days in Abuja.

The PDG Tour Commissioner, Femi Olagbenro, said the eTranzact event fulfills the objective of the Tour in helping source professional golf events and keeping the abundant golf talent in the country engaged.

"This year we have staged three events on the PGD Tour and the eTranzact is the latest. We are glad at the impact the event is making. Today the Nigeria circuit has become very dynamic because of the flair that PGD Tour has brought to the fore," Olagbemiro said.

The eTranzact Classic will have a mid-way cut after 36 holes, where the top 30 in the professional category will proceed to the classification round along with club amateurs on Friday, May 17, 2024.