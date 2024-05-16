Nigeria: Ebi Egbe Tasks Bayelsa On Completion of Asuama Sports Complex

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Limited, Chief Ebi Egbe has advised Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Diri Douye to Channel the resources he planned to use in building a new stadium in the state into completing the abandoned Asuama Sports Academy in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

He gave the advice while speaking on a radio programme on Eagles 93.1 FM monitored by newstap.com.ng

According to the sports facility construction expert popularly known as ' Money Love' the academy when completed will turn the state into a sports hub in the country.

" It's unfortunate that the Asuama Sports Academy Complex has not been completed after spending more than N3 billion on the project and instead of planning how to complete it, they're talking about starting another stadium project.

" There's need for Bayelsa State Government to complete this project because if we're talking about grassroots sports development, Asuama is the place to be.

"It is a good concept and project that can help Bayelsa and that's why I will not support the constitution of a new stadium when that one has not been completed.

"Let's go and revisit Asuama and complete it. The Academy has two standard football pitches, two athletics tracks, basketball Court, Power gym, handball and volleyball courts , a standard swimming pool for competition and good internal road network and so many other facilities and as such we cannot abandon that project and start thinking of starting a new one", Ebi Egbe concluded.