Nigeria: CNG Directive - Tinubu Commissions 500mmscf/D Gas Plants, 23.3km Pipeline Today

Following his directive on mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas (CNG) powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), President Bola Tinubu is set to commission three critical gas infrastructure projects in Imo, Rivers and Delta States, today.

The projects will add additional 500MMscf/d gas production capacity to the country and also increase available gas pipelines network by 23.3kilometres, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said yesterday.

This is as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), urged oil marketers to open CNG points at their filling stations to increase accessibility for consumers.

According to the NNPCL, President Tinubu will commission the 300MMscf/d ANOH Gas Processing Plant in Assa North-Ohaji South Field in Imo State; the 23.3km, 36-inch Gas Pipeline from the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) Primary Treatment Facility to the OB3 Custody Transfer Metering Station in Rivers State, as well as the 200MMscf/d AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 in Kwale, Delta State.

Recall that in line with his commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs,

President Tinubu directed a mandatory procurement of CNG-powered vehicles by all MDAs.

"This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set an example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people. It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead," the President stated.

Meanwhile, the NMDPRA, chief executive, Farouk Ahmed who disclosed this during a meeting with key oil marketing companies in Abuja yesterday, said new applications for retail licences would no longer be approved without CNG points.

He implored the major marketers to explore the availability of CNG in their gas stations as President Bola Tinubu has directed that government vehicles to be purchased henceforth must be CNG-powered.

Ahmed who described the push by the federal government to encourage the use of CNG as an alternative petrol as a revolution, said the government was determined to reduce the burden of petrol on the economy.

"We hope to see very soon CNG add-ons in most of our upcoming and larger petrol stations just like we have PMS, AGO and DPK so that we can have easy access for the consumers. But first, we have to address the supply side and we are working with the producing companies, our sister agency, NUPRC and NNPC Limited as well as GACN (Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria) to ensure that the product is also available at competitive cost to the consumers.

"This will align us with the President's objective of transforming the country into more CNG for mobility rather than depending heavily on PMS. So, we are appealing to the companies to also invest and ensure that the point of sale for CNG is available to consumers.

"Once we are done with consultations, we will require that CNG add-ons be put in petrol stations and for new applications, one of the requirements will be that you must have CNG add-on in the petrol station", Ahmed said.