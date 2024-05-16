Nigeria: Afe Babalola Builds N500m Olympic-Size Swimming Pool in Abuad

15 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

The Director of Sports, Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Prof. Gboyega Babalola, has said that the founder, Aare Afe Babalola, has invested over N500,000,000 in building an Olympic-size swimming Pool in the university.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the university's basketball competition named "Ball Up", the Director disclosed that the Olympic-size swimming pool, which will be completed in the next few months, is one of his father's numerous investments in sports.

He said the effort is aimed at sharpening the sporting talents of ABUAD students apart from their academic excellence.

"Today is the fifth anniversary of the basketball competition we call 'Ball Up'. We want basketball lovers all around the world to know that there is actually a basketball competition that goes on in Afe Babalola University.

"As the Director of Sports in ABUAD, I make sure that every student has interest in one sport or the other. When I was younger, my father had an interest in sports. He actually bought for us different sporting equipment to encourage us.

"One of the things Afe Babalola is doing right now is the Olympic-size swimming pool which he has spent over 500,000,000 to build. It will be ready in the next couple of months. That is one of his investments in sports," said Gboyega.

He also said at the end of the basketball competition, winners would take home attractive cash prizes.

"For instance, we have the dunk contest where the first place will get N300,000; second place N250,000 while the third best will get N150,000.

"In the women's category, first, second and third winners will receive N200,000; N100,000 and N50,000 respectively," he added.

