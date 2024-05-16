Nigeria: Delta Will Maintain Leading Position in Sports - Gov Oborevwori

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to maintain the enviable position of the state in sports through the promotion of various sporting activities.

The Chief of Staff to the Delta State governor, Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo, disclosed this when he played host to a professional cyclist, Miss Gladys Tombrapa, from Koko, in Warri North local government area, who visited him with her trainers.

He said "It was on record that Delta had hosted many national and international sporting competitions, with a winning streak that had left other states trailing behind in national competitions.

"Delta athletes had also done the state proud in continental and global sporting events, all of which had encouraged the state government to invest more in sports development and the welfare of athletes".

While congratulating Miss Tombrapa for the numerous medals she has won in cycling, both locally and internationally, the Chief of Staff described her as "Not only the pride of Delta, but also a role model to upcoming athletes and the female folk in general."

Hon Erijo also assured the cyclist that "The State Government would encourage her to popularize the game in the state so that the younger ones could pick interest in it and become future champions in their own rights.

"Government will also look into the request for the hosting of a national female cycling competition. I urge you to strive to take the sport to greater heights and remain a good ambassador of the state."

Earlier, Miss Gladys Tombrapa had told the chief of Staff that she was in the Government House with her team to seek ways of promoting female cycling in the state, especially to make a case for the hosting of a national female cycling competition in the state.

Miss Tombrapa, who has won several gold and silver medals in local and continental competitions, including the All African Games, said many female cyclists could be discovered at the grassroots to help grow the sport.

She, therefore, appealed to the state government to support her initiative to catch them young.