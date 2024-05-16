Nigerian Police Arrest Portable for Allegedly Failing to Pay Luxury Car Debt

Drama and controversy seem to follow Nigerian rapper and songwriter Portable around. In his latest brush with the law, he jumped a gate in an attempt to avoid arrest by Lagos State Police, The Punch reported.

The Brotherhood rapper was taken into custody following a complaint by a car dealership from where he purchased a G-Wagon.

According to the company, he had made an initial payment on the vehicle with the promise to pay the balance later. The settlement amount was reportedly never paid.

According to Premium Times Nigeria, he was asked to settle the balance or return the car, to which he refused, allegedly stating the luxury vehicle was faulty.

A video showing Portable's arrest has been widely shared on social media. He is seen calmly talking to police officers while being shown the warrant of arrest, and the next second he flees the scene, climbing a gate close by.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest in a statement sent to The Punch: "Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today."

The rapper, real name Habeeb Okikiola, shot to fame with his hit song Zazu Zeh in 2021 which became an overnight success. It remains one of the most streamed songs on Spotify.

Despite his musical success, it's his controversial career beefs with fellow artists that gets him the most attention. Fans also can't get enough of his energetic stage performances.