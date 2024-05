Abuja — President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received in audience his Senegalese counterpart, Diomaye Faye, at the State House, Abuja.

The president alongside top government officials welcomed the visiting 44-year-old Senegalese leader at the forecourt of the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu and his youthful guest, who was inaugurated as Senegalese President in April, 2024 after a delayed election, are currently holding bilateral talks behind closed-door.

Details later...