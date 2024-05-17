Nigeria: Adeleke Inaugurates Osun Country Club, Urges Members to Contribute to Societal Devt

Osogbo — The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday inaugurated the Osun Country Club (OCC), where members would forge lasting friendship, indulge in leisure activities and contribute to societal development.

The governor, who was accompanied by his cousin, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, the Commissioner for Youth, Moshood Olalekan, among other states executives, members of the club and monarchs, also unveiled OCC's logo.

Speaking at the event held in Osogbo, Osun State, the governor urged members to work hand in hand not only for merriment but also for the betterment of the immediate community and the state at large.

He said: "As we begin this journey, let's remember that what we do now will figure the future for those who come after us. Let's work together to make this club not only enjoyable for us, but also something that helps our community in a good way."

Earlier, in his welcome address the OCC President, Abiola Falayajo, revealed that the club will play an important role in shaping the state's social sphere.

His words: "The birth of OCC stands as a testament to the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of our beloved state. As a hub of recreation, social interaction, and cultural exchange, our club endeavors to create a welcoming environment where members can forge lasting friendships, indulge in leisure activities, and contribute to the betterment of our community."

"OCC has been envisioned to be more than just a recreational facility. It is a symbol of unity, a hub of culture, and a beacon of progress within our community.

"With its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to fostering networking and connections among its members, the club will play an integral role in shaping the social fabric of our state, region and country at large."