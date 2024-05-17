Nigeria: Military Declares Halilu Buzu Wanted for Terrorism, Illegal Arms Supplies, Others

The Nigerian Military has declared Halilu Buzu wanted for his involvement in terrorist activities, illegal arms supplies, illegal mining, and cattle rustling.

The announcement was made in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, during the bi-weekly media briefing of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

Halilu Buzu, an indigene of Niger Republic, is known to reside in the forests of Zamfara State. He frequently evaded capture by fleeing to the Niger Republic after orchestrating attacks in Nigeria.

General Buba assured that the military was collaborating with counterparts in the Niger Republic to apprehend Buzu, who commands a considerable number of followers.

In the past two weeks, the Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 253 kidnapped victims. This achievement was credited to the Troops of Operations Y-Watch, the Troops of Nokia-Fighting Patrols, and the Troops of Operations Delta Safe.

Highlighting the military's efforts, General Buba announced that the troops had neutralized 227 terrorists and arrested 529 others. Additionally, 11 individuals involved in oil theft were apprehended during the period under review.

"We relentlessly target these categories of terrorists such that we will be able to take them out, and take them off the battlefield as soon as possible," said General Buba. "Soon, the fate of such terrorists will be decided. It will be violent and it will be short, and we will stop at nothing to take them off the battlefield."

General Buba emphasised the military's commitment to winning the fight against terrorism, vowing that the efforts will continue until peace and security are restored.