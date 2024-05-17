Ghana: Cecilia Dapaah - Husband Tells Court Cash Stolen By Househelps Kept for 20 Years

Daniel Osei Kuffuor, (80) an Architect by profession, said the stolen cash which had aroused public suspicion, actually belonged to himself, his wife (Cecilia Abena Dapaah), and other family members

Testifying as the state's first witness in the ongoing theft case against former domestic staff, the husband of the ex-Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah has told a High court that the money that was stolen had been stored in the couple's wardrobe for more than 20 years.

Giving testimony in court on Wednesday, May 15, he said out of the $1 million and other cash amounts said to have been stolen, $ 210,000 belonged to his wife's deceased brother, Nana Akwasi Essan II; another $200,000 belonged to his niece Dorcas Wiredua; £300,000 belonged to him; GHC300,000 was for contributions from Ms. Dapaah's siblings for the funeral of her late mother; and another GHC 50,000 belonged to his wife.

The House helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Adjei (30) have been accused, alongside five others of allegedly stealing large amounts of cash in both foreign and local currencies from the bedroom of the couple. The public knowledge of the theft case later led to a probe into the former minister's affairs by the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr. Kuffour told the court he had been outrightly surprised that one of the maids, particularly Sarah Adjei had conspired to steal from them.

"I was very surprised to find out that they were linked up. Because the five-year period, I never suspected anything so I was shocked when I found out that she was linked up in this matter," he told the Court during cross-examination by Sarah's lawyer.

The cross-examination continues on May 20, where lawyers of the third accused person, Benjamin Sowah, would put the witness testimony to test.

However, despite being granted bail, all accused persons are still in custody over their inability to meet bail conditions.