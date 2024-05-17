Liberia: Yugnet Liberia in Collaboration With Action Aid, Trains for High School Teachers On Climate Change

Paynesville — YUGNET Liberia, with support from Actionaid Liberia has conducted a one-day capacity training for teachers from 15 high schools today in Paynesville City on climate justice, climate accountability and environmental sustainability.

According to Amb. Sampson Wherdaigar, executive director of YUGNET, the capacity building training sought to equip teachers with the requisite knowledge on climate change and environmental sustainability to in turn teach the students in the classroom.

"Teachers as we may be aware give knowledge and information, appropriate to the level of students in a very clear and simple way so that they can learn and conceptualize the new information on Climate Change,"

"Climate change is a collective action problem, and we need collective leadership--at all levels of the system--to tackle it. And providing Climate Education to teachers is vital for this purpose. The result is that schools and teachers will effectively use their creativity or extra time to teach about climate change to students in their respective schools."

Speaking further, he said this approach does not only enhance critical thinking skills but also encourages a sense of ownership and responsibility for addressing environmental issues as his organization establishes more green Clubs across the country.

He said the training was made successful through the collaborating effort of several partners including Global Platform Liberia, European Union in Liberia, Liberian Youth for Climate Actions - LYCA, Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, UNICEF Liberia, Norwu Kolu Harris, Environment Protection Agency - EPA, Liberia Paramount Young Women Initiative, U.S. Embassy Monrovia, UNDP, Liberia Center For Youth Civic Leadership and Environmental Studies USAID/Liberia, Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia - SCNL, UN Women Liberia, Activista Liberia, UK in Liberia - British Embassy, Ambassador of Sweden to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

YUGNET LIBERIA is a certified Environmental NGO in Liberia that promotes climate change and environmental sustainability in Liberia. Established August 19, 2019, YUGNET is leading grass roots advocacy on climate change in schools, colleges, and in communities in Liberia.