Liberia: The Impact of Drugs On Students in Liberia

-- Aerica Faith Bellah, BA, Candidate MIR.

Introduction

Drug use among students in Liberia is a serious problem that affects their academic performance, health, and well-being. According to a recent study by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), about 17% of students aged 12 to 17 reported using drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in the past year. The study also found that drug use was associated with lower grades, higher dropout rates, and increased involvement in violence and crime. The paper aims to increase public awareness of the seriousness of the issue and offer suggestions to schools and healthcare professionals. The article also seeks to advance our understanding of drug use among young people in Liberia and to motivate further study and intervention in this area.

Causes and Consequences

Many factors contribute to the prevalence of drug use among students in Liberia, such as poverty, trauma, peer pressure, lack of parental supervision, and easy access to illicit substances. Many students resort to drugs as a way of coping with the hardships and challenges they face in their daily lives, such as hunger, insecurity, abuse, and displacement. However, The Liberian government has taken steps to address the problem of drug use among students, including passing laws and policies, forming a task force, and collaborating with the UNODC and other organizations to carry out initiatives. (UNODC, 2020)

Recommendations and Solutions

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To address the issue of drug use among students in Liberia, there is a need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach that the government, the education sector, the health sector, the civil society, and the international community.

Some of the possible interventions include:

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Strengthening the legal and regulatory framework to prevent and control the production, trafficking, and consumption of drugs in the country.

Providing drug education and awareness programs in schools and communities to inform students about the harms and risks of drug use and to promote healthy and positive behaviours.

Offering drug prevention and treatment services in schools and health facilities to identify, counsel, and refer students who are using or at risk of using drugs.

Supporting alternative livelihoods and opportunities for students and their families to reduce their poverty and vulnerability and to enhance their resilience and empowerment.

Drug use among students in Liberia is a complex and multifaceted problem that requires urgent and collective action. Drug use affects not only the students' learning outcomes but also their health, well-being, and human rights. Therefore, it is imperative to implement effective and evidence-based interventions that can prevent and reduce drug use among students and improve their educational and life chances. (UNESCO, 2015)