Nigerians Waiting to See If Tinubu's Govt Is Serious - Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC and ANAP Foundation, has said that Nigerians are waiting to see if the President Bola Tinubu administration means business.

Peterside, who spoke on the economy under Tinubu during an interview on Channels TV's Politics Today on Thursday, faulted the N90billion subsidy for the 2024 Hajj, saying it was not good for the nation's economy.

He said, "What investors are looking for before coming in to reactivate the economy is policy consistency. The government must show them that it is doing all the right things, putting in place the right policies and the right coordination.

"As we are coordinating this kind of monetary policy all of a sudden, you hear one directive coming out, it can't be be from the Central Bank; it can't be from the Ministry of Finance itself. It's a political product from the legislature and the executive.

"Therefore who is subsidising the Hajj in 2024? You are damaging the economy. Many people are waiting to see whether this government is serious. If Nigeria turns around, you instill confidence.

"This is not the politics of political parties. I want to see every government in Nigeria better than the past."

He urged the government to take measures that will streghthen the naira.