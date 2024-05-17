Nigeria: The United States-Nigeria Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters Into Force

16 May 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The U.S.-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, entered into force on May 13, 2024. This bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security. The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

This agreement with Nigeria is a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa and further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers. With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce.

Information on U.S. aviation policy and our Open Skies Air Transport agreements is available on the Department of State's website here: https://www.state.gov/civil-air-transport-agreements/.

