Nigeria: Work On Auto Policy Bill With Dispatch, Stakeholders Tell Govt

An automotive industry stakeholder, Mr. Mamudu Lukman has advised authorities and officials working on the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) also known as Auto Policy to do it with dispatch.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Mamudu, a one-time acting Managing Director of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), said while the federal government has set up a committee on the new Bill, it is imperative for those involved to get to do the work with the urgency it deserves.

It would be recalled that the Bill was passed by the 8th Assembly under Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki but the President declined assent into the Bill citing conflicts with some existing Bills. The Federal Government however promised to send a fresh Bill to the lawmakers which would address all the grey areas highlighted in the previous Bill.

Speaking with our correspondent, Mamudu said the NADDC could have worked on the new Bill to be sent to the National Assembly instead of setting up a new committee.

"From my experience, the NADDC can easily do this. What is needed is to translate the NAIDP policy document into an Act, and the federal Ministry of Justice's legal drafting department does this readily for transmission to the National Assembly. I agree with you that it's taking too much time considering that NAIDP 1 tenure ends this year.

"The expected end result is endorsement by the President. The President cannot do so if the Bill is not brought to his table. Those in charge should treat the matter with dispatch.

"Don't forget that the process of passing a bill takes time. There may be public hearing, first reading, second reading, etc, at both Chambers. We need to act fast. Most OEMs may not commit their funds in such capital-intensive projects like automotive manufacturing without an Act assuring them of zero tolerance for policy somersault," he stated.