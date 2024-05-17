Liberia: Koijee Blasts Sen. Dillon

Monrovia — The Secretary General of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Tamba Koijee, has blasted Senator Abe Darius Dillon of Montserrado County over alleged hypocrisy, branding the senator as a composition of deceptions and a walking contradiction.

Koijee in a commentary, titled "A Monument of Contradiction and Betrayal of 24 Promises," accused Dillon of a litany of hypocrisies and unfulfilled promises that have marked his political career.

He recalls Dillon's vehement criticism of Senator Saah Joseph (Montserrado) for engaging in public service initiatives, which Dillon argued were beyond the remit of legislators. Yet Dillon himself now spearheads a rehabilitation program, an effort Koijee deems hypocritical. But the center is non-profit.

However, highlighting what he refers to as inconsistency, Koijee points to Dillon's derogatory remarks about a former junior minister from the former ruling CDC-led government, Mamensie Kabba, whom Dillon belittled despite his previous close ties with Robert Sirleaf, a figure who he says also amassed wealth without significantly improving Doe Community's living conditions.

The CDC Secretary-General continues that Dillon, who once decried the misuse of taxpayers' money for personal gain, benefited from such practices, having his educational expenses covered by ex-President Sirleaf. Furthermore, Koijee criticizes Dillon for betraying his former political leader, the late Charles Walker Brumskine, by aligning with Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whom he had previously condemned.

He lists Dillon's alleged contradictions, including promising to allocate 50% of his salary to Montserrado County, a commitment he notes the senator has failed to continue. He also criticizes government spending on luxury vehicles while now enjoying a high-priced Mitsubishi.

He also recalls the senator misleading the public about his travel expenses and class, but now enjoys costly business class flights.

Koijee, former Mayor of Monrovia, further accuses Dillon of hypocrisy in various domains, including neglecting to address corruption, favoring nepotism, ignoring human rights abuses, and failing to support the struggling economy.

He also highlights Dillon's silence on key issues under the current administration, such as the handling of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority and the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company, and criticizes his perceived double standards regarding government spending and legislative benefits.

Koijee's condemnation extends to Dillon's alleged past transgressions, including involvement in political conspiracies, financial scandals, and hypocritical behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urges collective action against deceit, quoting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 'The truth must always be spoken, even if it does not sound pleasant.'