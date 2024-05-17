Liberia: Urgent Call to Address Climate Risks in Liberia

opinion

Liberia, like many other nations is facing a formidable challenge of climate change. With its vulnerable geography, limited resources, gradual increase in population, Liberia stands at a frontline to climate related risk. The impact of climate change is intense with the high humidity experienced during the dry season. Urgent action is not just necessary, it is crucial to safe guard the nation's future. This paper highlights the need to invest in the ecosystem and pay more attention to preservation of the environment.

Kolu K. Jallah, contributing writer

Climate Change according to (United Nations climate action 2022) refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns due to variations in the sun's activity. Since the 1800s human activities has significantly contributed to the current global climate change.

The Government of Liberia is dedicated to addressing climate change issues through various national policies and interventions. Notably, the National Environmental Policy, approved in 2002, aims to counteract the negative impacts of human activities like urbanization and resource exploitation on the natural environment. The policy underscores the importance of preserving and enhancing environmental quality for the overall welfare and progress of the population. Its objectives include improving the physical environment, enhancing quality of life, and fostering economic and social advancement for all citizens.

Additionally, Liberia's Climate Change Policy and Response Strategy (CCPRS), initiated in 2012, seeks to integrate climate change concerns into national development planning by prioritizing resilience in critical sectors, greenhouse gas reduction, and sustainable development promotion.

Despite these efforts, Liberia faces significant challenges in implementing these policies, fully addressing climate change, including limited financial resources, institutional capacity constraints, and ongoing development priorities. However, the country's commitment to sustainable development and climate action provides a foundation for continue progress on the year to come.

One effective approach Liberia could adapt is to align actions with country like Rwanda often cited as a country in Africa that's making significant strides in terms of climate action. Despite being a small nation, Rwanda has implemented various initiatives to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

Investing in sustainable practices like eco-friendly agriculture, forestry, and fishing is vital, minimizing environmental harm while aiding local communities. It's crucial to enforce regulations safeguarding natural habitats, forests, and wildlife, especially against illegal logging. Investing in renewable energy like solar and wind reduces fossil fuel dependency, cuts emissions, and boosts energy independence. Supporting local training in renewable energy and promoting recycling and reforestation aid carbon sequestration and climate efforts.

Liberia faces critical climate change challenges due to its vulnerable geography and limited resources. Despite efforts outlined in national policies, hurdles like financial constraints and institutional capacity persist. Drawing inspiration from Rwanda, Liberia can pursue sustainable action through improved waste management, governance, investment in sustainable practices, and renewable energy.

About the Author

Kolu K. Jallah, an experienced development aid worker and manager, demonstrates expertise in relief and development work, ethical leadership, and fraud risk management, making her well-equipped to contribute significantly to Liberia's advancement. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in General Agriculture, is pursuing a Master's of Science in Sustainable Development, and serves as the founder and executive Director of the local NGO Peace Empowerment Foundation, dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities and fostering peace.