Nigeria: Housewife Sentenced to Community Service for Admitting Adultery

17 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A woman, Adenike Aliyu, has been sentenced to three weeks community service by an area court in Ilorin, Kwara State, for admitting that she committed adultery.

The Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, while delivering his ruling, said, "I am not inclined to discharge the respondent just like that having conceded to be impregnated by one Abdulazeez Asikolaye to produce another child while the marriage between her and the petitioner still subsists.

"The respondent is hereby sentenced to three weeks community service with effect from today." The marriage was then dissolved on mutual agreement.

