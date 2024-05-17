Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap Ex-Kogi Govt Adviser, Send Video to Family

17 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

Bandits abducted a former Special Adviser (SA) on Education to the immediate past government in Kogi State, Comfort Alege, in Lokoja on Wednesday and have demanded a ransom.

City & Crime gathered that the hoodlums trailed the woman from a street and blocked her as she was trying to enter her house.

City & Crime further learnt that the hoodlums later recorded her on video and made her to speak to her people and the state government's appointees and sent the clip to her family.

A family member, who craved anonymity, said, "She left to fix her car in the morning. We did not see her when we expected her back home and we became worried.

"We later got a video clip of her, with her face covered with a piece of cloth, saying she had been kidnapped and pleading to people to come to her rescue."

He added that her abductors had requested for an undisclosed sum of money running into millions.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls put across to him on the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.