Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap Ex-Kogi Govt Adviser, Send Video to Family

Bandits abducted a former Special Adviser (SA) on Education to the immediate past government in Kogi State, Comfort Alege, in Lokoja on Wednesday and have demanded a ransom.

City & Crime gathered that the hoodlums trailed the woman from a street and blocked her as she was trying to enter her house.

City & Crime further learnt that the hoodlums later recorded her on video and made her to speak to her people and the state government's appointees and sent the clip to her family.

A family member, who craved anonymity, said, "She left to fix her car in the morning. We did not see her when we expected her back home and we became worried.

"We later got a video clip of her, with her face covered with a piece of cloth, saying she had been kidnapped and pleading to people to come to her rescue."

He added that her abductors had requested for an undisclosed sum of money running into millions.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls put across to him on the incident.