Liberia: Margibi Lawmaker Orders Broken Grave Refurbished

District lawmaker wants desecrated grave refurbished.

Margibi, Liberia, May 17, 2024--Following the recent destruction of private property, including a grave in Margibi County District# 4, District Representative Emmanuel O. Yarh mandates that Malian Fulanis, who carried out the demolition, renovate the broken grave in 48 hours or risk serious legal action from his office.

Representative Yarh, who appears very disappointed about the incident, gave the directive through his chief of office staff, Levi Page, on May 15, 2024, in the district.

While reading a press statement written and signed by Rep. Yarh, Mr. Page said the lawmaker's office doesn't know the rationale behind the actions, but the Malians, who have disrespected the tradition and values of Liberia, are given nothing more than 48 hrs to repair Victim Kolubah K. K. Nyankamah, Jr.,'s mother's grave.

The District#4 lawmaker says he is conducting a very serious investigation into the matter and thanks local chiefs for handling the situation so far.

He notes that citizens agree with him that a solution to the problem that has left them living in fear must be found.

Yarh also says he is investigating information that officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are threatening chiefs to withdraw from the matter in defense of the Fulanis.

He warns that any minister found intimidating chiefs over the matter will have a serious problem with his office.

Acting on a court eviction order, the police, accompanied by thugs, broke down all the houses and chicken poultry and took away pigs and other valuable properties belonging to Kolubah, along with his late mother's tomb open.

Some residents who were around the areas when the destruction occurred narrated that the drug-addicted youths also opened the casket in the grave, using hand gloves, and took away in plastic the already decayed remains of Kolubah K. K. Nyankamah, Jr.'s late mother, buried about three years ago.

In another development, Representative Yarh condemns the killing of a boy in the district recently allegedly by the victim's brother for ritualistic purpose.

He calls on residents of the district to remain calm as his office works with the national government to investigate the death. Editing by Jonathan Browne