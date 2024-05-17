Liberia: Lmti Commits to Liberia's Economic Growth

On the occasion of the graduation of 24 cadets from Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI), the Institute's chairman, Mr. Abraham Avi Zaidenberg, renewed the institution's commitment to economic growth and employment creation in Liberia.

The 24 cadets, who earned associate degrees, were the third to graduate from the institution, which is located at its campus in Marshall City, Margibi County.

Mr. Zaidenberg said LMTI has well-qualified and committed instructors who will provide high-quality education to its trainees, propelling them into the job market so that they can, in turn, contribute meaningfully to the country's economy.

"We have high-quality courses taught by committed and qualified teachers, and this is evident in the results regarding their employment after graduation. LMTI will remain a key stakeholder in economic growth and employment creation."

The LMTI Chairman also disclosed a plan to extend the portfolio of courses to include specialized certificate courses, adding: "We will continue to upgrade the skills of our workforce by conducting regular training."

With the training center situated in the heart of Marshall, Mr. Zaidenberg encouraged the youth of the city to take advantage of the enrollment so that they are not left out in maritime knowledge acquisition.

In remarks, Mr. Tal Hendler, General Manager of LMTI, extolled the graduates' determination to reach this far.

"Despite the challenges, you rose to the task and will be proud graduates today. You made it because of your great determination," Hendler asserted, encouraging them to endure the quality developed and knowledge received to make life better.

"This is a life journey that will serve you forever. It's also the beginning of your future; you are physically and spiritually prepared to move forward."

However, Hendler believes that graduates can only succeed by combining the knowledge, skills, and education they acquire with ethical values.

He told the parents and dignitaries that the graduates had done their best and were evidently committed to performing their duties.

Predicated upon the quality of knowledge acquired, Hendler called on international maritime organizations and shippers to consider the graduates in their various entities for possible job placement.

"Many happy moments await you. We are extremely confident that you will go out and make us proud.

At the same time, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. described the graduation of the 24 cadets as a significant and valuable milestone towards his government's ARREST Agenda.

"This is a testament to ensuring value in our governance system. It is our unwavering commitment to the development of young people who are central to this agenda."

"Training such as this will lead to the progress of our country. It's one of the key pillars of our ARREST Agenda. We must equip our youth with marketable skills for the job markets."

With Liberia being listed in Category A within the international maritime sector, the Liberian leader says it's time to take more concrete steps towards developing the country's maritime sector.

He vowed his government's support to approach the expansion of the LMTI with strategic steps and efficiency that will depict our status in the global maritime industry."

He urged the graduates to go all out to raise the flag of Liberia at higher heights.

"Know that you carry your country's hope and aspirations on your shoulders in the face of the many challenges. Remember that the struggles that you went through are meant to shift you for a purpose. By this, you will be contributing to advancing your country. Know that success does not come so easily, and you can't succeed without sacrifice. Your success today is a clear manifestation of your determination."

President Boakai also reminded them (graduates) to be positive representatives of their respective communities and families.

"Always know that intelligence and knowledge without good character can be harmful. In our continued effort, we need to increase the number of seafarers because this increases employment and boosts the GDP."

In a related development, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe cautioned the graduates against shipjumping, which has caused reputational damage to the country's image.

"We are being informed that some of our Liberian seafarers and cadets employed with international trade are involved in ship jumping, intentionally disregarding their contractual obligations with the vessels they are employed. This illegal and unpatriotic practice has cast enormous reputational damage to the Liberian seafarers and has resulted in ship owners requesting bond agreements be signed as a condition for employing Liberian seafarers on their vessels."

"I must say that ship jumping inexcusably amounts to grievous injury on the reputation of the Liberian flag. I kindly ask you guys to reverse that trend by honoring your contractual obligations to vessels, thereby redeeming the image and reputation of the flag you carry. You must be the vehicle that paves the way for ship owners to trust Liberian seafarers again. Your task is to remain committed, disciplined, and steadfast on the ocean. You must not jump ship because that does not represent a good seafarer."

Further, the maritime landscape is evolving daily. Commissioner Lighe urged the graduates to be robust, embrace new technology, and be open to fresh perspectives.

"Lastly, the ship to which you may be employed in the future should be a home away from home for you. It will be a vessel navigated by an individual and a team. You must, therefore, foster further relationships with your fellow crewmates, cultivate clear communication, and remember that you are all in this together."