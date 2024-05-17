Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches 'Momo Heroes of Change' Part II

Monrovia — Leading GSM Company Lonestar Cell MTN launches the 2nd edition of the 'MoMo Heroes of Change' campaign.

Liberia's leading telecommunication provider, Lonestar Cell MTN, has, for the second time, launched the MoMo Hero of Change for individuals who are making an impact in the lives of others across the country.

The MTN MoMo Heroes Of Change is a groundbreaking corporate social responsibility initiative that aims to identify and celebrate Liberians making a significant impact in their communities.

At a well-attended gathering at Bella Casa Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, the telecommunications giant launched the second edition of the initiative under the theme "Recognizing Liberia's Change Makers."

The company says MoMo Heroes Of Change is a beacon of hope, highlighting individuals and organizations dedicated to fostering positive change across various sectors, including health, education, youth development, women's empowerment, and local technological solutions.

Ms. Abigail Nufeatalai, Manager of Brand & Communications Marketing at Lonestar Cell MTN, remarked at the event that the project's profound significance was emphasized: "The MoMo Heroes of Change is more than just a project; it is a celebration of Liberians and their remarkable stories."

"We aim to showcase the incredible impact Liberians are making globally, leaving indelible footprints on society."

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Executive Officer, Rahul De, says "Heroes of Change" is more than just a televised program; it is a testament to the power of humanity and the endless possibilities that arise when we come together for a common purpose.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Through this platform, he notes, "we have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals who are driving positive change in Liberia, often with little recognition or support."

Meanwhile, Mr. James Earl Kiawoin, Country Manager of Luminos Fund-Liberia and a member of the governing council of MoMo Heroes of Change, outlines categories for nominations, which include education, health, youth, and women's empowerment, local technological solutions, and community impact and development.

He also emphasizes the nomination process's accessibility, urging individuals to visit Lonestar Cell MTN's website to access the nomination form and submit details of deserving candidates or organizations.

According to MTN, nominations for the second edition of Momo Heroes of Change are now open, inviting Liberians to recognize and honor those making a tangible difference in society here. Editing by Jonathan Browne