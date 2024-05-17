Ghana: LGBTQ Rights - 'No Man Will Be Marrying a Man, No Woman Will Be Marrying a Woman', Bawumia Warns

The presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that he will not permit the activities of the LGBTQ+ community if he becomes president.

He said this on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at a meeting with religious leaders in Tamale. The NPP flagbearer hinted that LGBTQ+ rights will not be permitted in Ghana, citing the prohibition of homosexuality in both the Bible and the Quran as the basis for his position.

This is not the first instance the Vice President has expressed a strong opposing view on LGBTQ rights. On April 11, 2024, while speaking during Eid prayers in Kumasi, he said that as a Muslim, he was "strictly" against the practice and, therefore, could not support it.

- Advertisement -In his reaffirmation on Thursday, May 16, he pledged to uphold and protect the values and traditions that define Ghana and preserve the nation's cultural identity as the president.

"On this matter of LGBTQ, I want to say again without any equivocation that we will not allow it in Ghana. It is not going to be allowed. Our Bible says no, our Quran says no, and our people say no, so no. That is the answer." Dr. Bawumia said.

According to him our cultural values do not condone or recognize same-sex marriage, where a man marries another man or a woman marries another woman.

"No man will be marrying a man, no woman will be marrying a woman. It is not our value. And I will stand firm no matter the consequences. We will stand firm on that matter no matter the consequences. We will safeguard our country and we will safeguard our people," he said.

The controversial bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, was passed by Parliament on February 28, 2024. However, its fate remains uncertain as it is currently being challenged in court, with a decision pending on whether the President of Ghana should sign it into law.