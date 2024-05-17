Nigeria: NFF Reveals Details of Finidi George's Contract

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has revealed details of the contract given to new Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

Recall that Finidi was appointed as coach of the Super Eagles on April 19, and was unveiled by the board of the NFF at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Monday in Abuja.

Gusau refuted claims making the rounds that the federation only committed the new Super Eagles head coach to a one-year deal.

"I don't know where the one-year contract information emanated from, all I know is that, as far as our contract with Finidi is concerned, he is going to be in charge of the team till the end of 2026," Gusau said on Soccer Africa, a popular TV show in South Africa.

"So I don't think 2026 is going to be a one-year contract.

"The key thing is, in every contract, there must be some indices and some targets that you must put in place for somebody in other for him to get optimal performance.

"And the first target is to qualify the team for next year's Nations Cup and to get to at least the semi finals of the Nations Cup, as well as qualify the team to the World Cup and to get us the target of playing in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

"So these are the main targets we put in place for him in the contract, and by the grace of God, we are working hard to see how we can achieve that," he added.

Speaking further, Gusau also stated that the federation didn't force George to choose his assistants.

During the unveiling, the NFF also introduced the assistants who will support George: Daniel Amokachi, Benjamin James, Olatunji Baruwa, Chima Onyeike, and Mehmet Ozturk.

"I am very happy when we unveiled Finidi to Nigeria. The NFF Technical Director put all the names on the list, and they chose the best they felt would work. All the names you saw as assistants to Finidi were chosen by him," Gusau said.

The Super Eagles will host South Africa in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7th.

The three-time African champions will travel to face Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan three days later.