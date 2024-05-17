Gambia: Dleag Arrests 13 Suspects With Alleged Prohibited Drugs

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency - The Gambia (DLEAG) said they have recently arrested thirteen people with suspected cannabis sativa and other prohibited drugs.

Ousman Saidyba, the Spokesperson of the DLEA-G said 25-year-old Lamin Manga of Kanfenda in Foni and 41-year-old Alfusainey Sanneh of Burom, also in Foni, were arrested by Agents of Sibanor DLEAG station on the outskirt of Bunoborr village with five bundles and one wrap of suspected cannabis sativa that was concealed in cement papers and placed inside a camouflage bag while riding a blue motorcycle with no registration number.

He said another 18-year-old Alpha Ceesay of Kaif village in Kiang and a conductor, were arrested by Agents of Banjul DLEA-G station at Half Die, with three wraps of suspected 'Kush' which was concealed in white papers.

"24-year-old HabibouNjie of SinchuAlagie village got arrested by agents of Bundung DLEA-G Station with fourteen wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, which was concealed in white papers and placed inside a small black bag. 20-year-old Abdourahman Jallow of Sukuta also got arrested by agents of Bundung DLEA-G station with twenty-four wraps of suspected 'Kush' which was concealed in an old newspaper and placed inside a medical sachet respectively," he said.

Saidyba said agents of the Banjul DLEA-G unit arrested 41-year-old Matarr Njie of Banjul with five packs and five wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which was concealed in black packs. He said agents of Sifoe DLEA-G station arrested Phillip Mustapha Gomez at the Gunjur beach with three sachets of suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk) which was concealed in medical sachets.

"George Dianko, a resident of Kololi was arrested at Mile II Central Prisons with suspected cannabis ruderalis (skunk). The suspected illicit drug was found in his possession and concealed in a transparent plastic bag respectively," he said.

Saidyba said agents of Sifoe DLEA-G station in Gunjur also arrested 28-year-old Lamin Cham of Sukuta with thirteen pieces of cannabis ruderalis (skunk) which were concealed in foil paper, white paper, and nylon bag respectively.

"48-year-old Ebrima Sanka of LatriKunda Sabiji; 44-year-old ModouSanyang of Sinchu Alagie and 43-year-old Adama Sidibeh, a herbalist and resident of Wellingara, were all arrested by agents of Brusubi DLEA-G station in Brufut's Taf Estate with twenty bundles of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in cement paper and placed in an empty rice bag inside a black BMW X5 with registration number: BJL 5638 S," he reported.

He said Alagie Sillah, a resident of Nemakunku was arrested by agents of Manjai DLEA-G station with twenty wraps of suspected cannabis sativa concealed in white paper and a transparent nylon bag respectively.

Accordingly, Saidybah said all the suspects are currently in custody while further investigations continue on their cases.