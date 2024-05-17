Liberia: Inclusion and Equity in Development - Why Liberia Must Adopt!

opinion

Nations thrive when all members of society are empowered.

This article seeks to shed light on the exclusion and inequalities that continue to adversely affect Liberia's development process. It recommends the inclusion of marginalized groups, including women, girls; persons with disabilities, sexual minorities (LGBTQI+) in Liberia's development process. The article concludes by highlighting the benefits of inclusion and equity in development.

In Liberia, exclusions and inequalities continue to undermine the development of the country. According to the 2020 Liberia Demographic Health Survey, 60% of women aged 15--49 have experienced physical violence and 9% have experienced sexual violence. Additionally, women participation in the political process remains limited; people with disabilities often experience extreme poverty, and (LGBTQI +) communities have remained marginalized. This group continues to face discrimination and hostility both legally and within their respective communities.

However, the Government and its international partners such as USAID, UNDP are making tremendous effort to close the exclusion and inequalities gaps, by supporting female education and providing scanty economic empowerment. The government and partners are also providing support to persons with disabilities in many different ways including education, decision-making, and freedom of expression. Additionally, the government and partners have adopted several regional and international legal frameworks on the promotion of women's political rights at the local and national levels including ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), and the 1979 convention on the elimination of All forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW) and its optional protocol. As it stands, international organizations and some foreign nations such as America and France are maneuvering to decriminalize same-sex sexual conducts. In the light of these facts, the following recommendations are put forth for considerations:

Set aside budget to pay for additional support provided by Disability Councils and other specialist groups throughout the election process; Create economic opportunities for disadvantaged and poor groups to enter the labor market and become part of mainstream society; The government of Liberia should decriminalize (LGBTQI+) practices and conducts through legislation. Integrate citizen voice into health governance and increase transparency and accountability at all levels of the system.

For Liberia to develop, policymakers must adopt inclusivity and equitable approaches. The participation of women and youth in politics and decision-making will bring different perspectives, experiences and problem-solving approaches and can represent holistic interests on many different issues. We need women and men to make decisions together so that everyone benefits. Without women's participation in decision-making, Liberia will be unable to meet the countless development challenges it faces.