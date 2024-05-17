Nigeria: Dikko Appointed Match Commissioner for CAF Confederation Cup Final

Immediate past Chairman of the League Management Committee (LMC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has been appointed the Match Commissioner for the CAF Confederation Cup final between RC Berkane and Zamalek in Cairo on Sunday.

Dikko who is a member of the CAF Organization Committee for Inter-clubs competitions and Club Licensing Management is also a Member of FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.

The former Nigeria Football Federation first vice president is on a familiar ground having been appointed in same capacity for the 2018 CAF Champions League final in Tunis between Esperance and Ahly.

Before flying out of Lagos yesterday, Dikko confirmed to THISDAY that it was an honour for him to be in charge as match commissioner for such an important game in the continent.

"Yes, I am heading out to Cairo for the CAF Confederation Cup final. It So great an honour to now do the finals of Confederation Cup," enthused Dikko who will have another Nigerian, Barrister Okey Obi of the NFF on duty as the Match Security Officer.