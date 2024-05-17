Nigeria: APC to Mutfwang - Forcing Our Lawmakers to Sign Post-Dated Resignation Letters Illicit

*Warns Speaker Dewan too

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, against coercing and illegally procuring APC lawmakers to sign post-dated resignation letters as a pre-condition for their inauguration.

APC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, condemned the alleged brazen act of Muftwang and Dewan as "utterly outrageous, and anti-democratic."

The APC also described the act as illegal and a vile contempt of the binding judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the inauguration of all 16 APC members-elect as members of the House of Assembly.

"The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to disturbing and unlawful acts of the Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Caleb Muftwang, and the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan, in relation to APC members of the House of Assembly ordered by the Court of Appeal to be inaugurated as members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

"The Governor and the Speaker coerced and illegally procured APC lawmakers to sign post-dated resignation letters as a pre-condition for their inauguration as members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

"Nine lawmakers that succumbed to the intimidation and coercion, and signed the demanded post-dated resignation letters and verifying affidavits were inaugurated by the Speaker as members of the House of Assembly on April 5, 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Seven members-elect that refused to submit to this illegality were denied inauguration by the Speaker."

The APC wondered why Muftwang and Dewan were unwilling and seemingly terrified to comply with a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal but would rather resort to illegal and underhand tactics to intimidate, blackmail and cajole members to sign post-dated resignation letters in violation of the laws of our land.

Morka stressed that the continued refusal of the Speaker to inaugurate the remaining seven APC members, who have stoutly refused to submit to this illegality has become a clear and present threat to the peace and stability of Plateau State.

He said constituents of yet-to-be inaugurated members are becoming increasingly restive and might resort to peacefully protesting the unlawful refusal to inaugurate their own elected representatives, saying it was avoidable and must be avoided.

The APC called on Dewan to unconditionally swear in the remaining seven APC lawmakers without further delay in keeping with the judgment of the Court of Appeal.