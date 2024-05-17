Nigeria: Reward for Exemplary Police Officers

In collaboration with Lenders Consult International, a topnotch security stakeholder, the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony was recently held in Abuja. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that beyond the need to reward exemplary police officers and other ranks, it was also a boost for police welfare as the president unveiled plans for the force

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony held in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, might have come and gone but its outstanding success continues to echo through time thanks to the collaboration with Lenders Consult International, formerly Matchmakers Consult International, led by Shina Philips, who also doubles as the President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, a football award platform in its 10th year that has consistently rewarded excellence and positively impacted the game in Nigeria.

With coordination from the Force PRO, ACP Adejobi Muyiwa, the evening started with documentary and speeches before the award proper.

At the award ceremony were the Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase; Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; former IGP, Chief Sunday Ehindero; Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abdulhamid Madori; Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yalleman; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; former IGP, Chief Mike Okiro; former IGP, Baba Usman Alkali; Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Ado Bayero; Customs CG, Bashir Adeniyi; and POWA President, Elizabeth Egbetokun, and other dignitaries from other security agencies including serving and retired senior officers, among others.

Overarching Objectives

For the initiator of the award, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, the overaching objective for the police award was simple - reward and honour exemplary police officers to inspire them to do more and influence others to do better.

He said the ceremony was to recognise the steadfastness, dedication, and consistency exhibited by the officers in their duties to ensure the safety of the nation by diligently carrying out investigations, brought offenders to justice, delivered closure to victims and reinforced the rule of law, transforming justice from a mere concept into a tangible reality for all.

Noting that the Force "remains vigilant in sanctioning those who have acted unprofessionally or in violation of the code of conduct in the course of their duties", the IG added that the awards was "a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement".

Boost for Police Welfare

Whilst the importance of the award cannot be out ruled, it however shone light on the welfare of police men as was confirmed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who advocated for a complete overhaul of institutional mentality and memory of police officers as fundamental in his administration's ongoing bid to transform the force into a modern, professional and accountable institution.

Stating that his administration had initiated wide-ranging reforms to revitalise the nation's police force since assuming office in 2023, he stressed the need to engage men and women of the force in training and capacity-building to equip them with the expertise required to carry out the arduous task of modern policing.

He also unveiled the adoption of the first week of April as police week and the last day of the week as the National Police Day, just as he stressed that "we don't see you as just the shields of the nation, we don't see you as robots. This is why we are here; we are here to humanise you.

Goodwill Messages

Earlier in his speech, Senator Akpabio commended the IGP for recognising the hard work, resilience and patriotism of the officers and men of the Police Force, adding that the decision to celebrate the nation's unsung heroes would pave the way for a new Police Force in the country and weed out the bad ones.

In his remarks, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam said service is at the heart of the law enforcement profession and Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others, often putting themselves in harm's way to ensure the safety of their communities, thus Nigerians must recognise and appreciate the hard work and commitment of brave men and women who selflessly serve the people of Nigeria.

Also speaking, the CDS, General Musa said police officers have displayed unwavering courage, professionalism, and commitment to public safety in the face of challenges and adversity, as they go above and beyond the call of duty, often placing themselves in harm's way to protect our communities and uphold the rule of law, thus the award marked a significant milestone in recognising the exemplary service, and bravery demonstrated by our law enforcement officers.

Not left out was the PSC Chairman, IGP Arase (Rtd), who while commending the president for the support given thus far, advocated for improved welfare for the NPF, adding that enhanced wellbeing of the personnel would improve their overall performance in securing lives and property.

Awardees

Based on the recommendations of the Nigeria Police Force Awards Committee headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Bala Ciroma, the awardees were shelved in distinct categories, including crime posting side by client, community, policy, investigation, gallantry and integrity, communicating with the force.

In no particular order, these nominees knocked others from the nomination list to clinch the award in their respective categories. They include CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji who won Crime Buster of the Year; Grade III Alabi Kayode as Traffic Warden of the Year; Corporal Abbey Yetunde as Police Sportsman of the Year; and CP Muhammed Gumel as Community Policing Advocate of the Year.

Others include SP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa Kano State PPRO who won Police Public Relations Officer of the Year; ACP Dere Olalekan (Medical Officer, Ondo State Command) as Police Medical Personnel of the Year; ASP Nnamdi Egbunike as Cyber Crime Buster of the Year; SP Kasumu Oluropo as Investigator of the Year; and Inspector Onyia Everistus (State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu Command) as Detective of the Year.

Not left out were Patrol Team from 40 PMF (Taraba Command) who clinched the Patrol Team of the Year; CSP Shaba Aliyu as Divisional Police Officer of the Year; ACP Muhammad Musa as Area Commander of the Year; ASP Madaki Emmanuel as Police Legal Officer of the Year; SP Elaigwu Augustine (Commander, Counter-Insurgency/Joint Operation FOB, Aguata Anambra Command) picked Award For Gallantry;

SP Idris Ibrahim, SP Okoi Iferi (Counter Intelligence Unit) won Award For Integrity; and the biggest award for the night went to CP Olatunji Disu of Rivers State Police Command who deservedly won Commissioner of Police of the Year.

Posthumous Support

To put the cherry on the cake, the award organisers went a step further to showcase humanity by giving posthumous awards and financial support to the families of some deceased police officers.

The support attracted extra N20 million from Kano State government; N20million from the Senate and N1million personal donation by the Senate President.