Ghana/Nigeria: Golden Eaglets Falter in Wafu B U-17 Opener in Ghana

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets have begun the defence of their WAFU B U-17 title on a shaky note following a goalless draw with Burkina Faso at the University of Ghana Stadium yesterday.

Coach Manu Garba's team had a strong hold on possession but struggled to convert their opportunities into goals.

Things became more complicated for both sides in the second half as a heavy downpour made the pitch to be waterlogged.

Both sides continued with the same misses in the concluding half with Eaglets' Abdulmuiz Oladimeji, Raphael Adams, and captain Simon Cletus, as the worst culprits on the side of Nigeria.

Following the early setback, Golden Eaglets will have to get back on track when they face Niger Republic on Sunday at the University Stadium.

Their final group stage match will be against Togo on Wednesday, 22nd May, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Nigeria U-17 girls, the Flamingos are putting finishing touches to their preparations ahead of Saturday's FIFA U17 Women's World Cup qualifying match against Burkina Faso in Abuja.

According to head coach, Bankole Olowookere, the girls are focused on the game while stating further the need to convert their chances.

"We have one hurdle to cross before the final hurdle, and that is what we are thinking about. Yes, we know it would be either Senegal or Liberia in the final round, but we have to first get past the roadblock mounted by Burkina Faso.

"We threw away a lot of opportunities in the first leg. If we had converted those chances, we would be sleeping easy and thinking this is a formality match, but we did not. On Saturday, we must convert our chances and that can only be done by good presence of mind and focus," he said.

Olowookere led the Flamingos to a third-place finish at the last edition of the global finals in India, and knows only victory on Saturday will propel his girls to a final-round fixture that will present the opportunity for a return to the World Cup.

Saturday's encounter at the MKO Abiola National Stadium will commence at 4.30 pm. The first leg in Bamako last Saturday ended 1-1.