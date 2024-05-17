Nigeria: Tinubu Pledges Support for Local Manufacturers

The federal government has said it is creating an enabling environment for local manufacturers and small-scale producers to do business with ease and earn profits on their investments in the country.

President Bola Tinubu made the statement at the 2nd edition of the Nasarawa Investment Summit in Lafia, the state capital.

Tinubu represented by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, explained that the ministry had formulated an investment policy roadmap from 2023-2027 and approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to reshape the Nigerian business and investment economic landscape.

According to the minister, the document would serve as an investment guide for sub-nationals to leverage on the friendly investment climate being introduced by the federal government.

Tinubu pledged to support Nasarawa State in harnessing its solid mineral deposits and agriculture for greater yield, emphasising that the north-central state is a new investment destination of choice.

Governor Abdullahi Sule called on investors in oil and gas to take opportunity of the exploration activities in Nasarawa State to begin to invest in the sector for the benefit of the society, noting that the summit further expanded the state's existing pathways to leverage on the industrial, agricultural and mining sectors towards enhancing inclusive and sustainable wealth creation and economic prosperity.