Nigeria: Don Tasks Doctoral Candidates On Economic Policy

The Business School Director at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Professor Josaphat Uchechukwu Onwumere, has tasked doctoral students in Nigerian universities to produce thoroughly researched theses that propose solutions to the nation's challenges.

Prof. Onwumere gave the charge while hosting a cohort of doctoral candidates he supervised before their recent convocation in Nsukka, Enugu State, according to a statement.

He noted that policymakers have entrusted them with the task of generating innovative solutions to existing challenges in the socio-economic sphere, with the ultimate aim of improving quality of life through a robust economy.

The director noted that their profound understanding of the subject matter and ability to communicate complex ideas effectively stood out among their peers.

Speaking on behalf of the doctoral candidates, the Class Governor, Dr. Aroyehun Abdulghafar Sunkanmi, announced the successful defence of their respective PhD/DBA theses covering different research interests, such as Islamic finance, foreign exchange volatility, human resources, stakeholder engagement, marketing, sustainable banking, and the Nigerian economy.

"The research papers have attracted the interest of industry leaders and policymakers due to their capacity to provide insights into exchange rate volatility, banking, and sustainable finance," he said.

He stated that the candidates were anticipating how their research would influence the trajectory of the Nigerian economy in the future and beyond.