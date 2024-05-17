Nigeria: Over 3000 for Lagos Leather Fair

Lagos Leather Fair, an annual event showcasing Africa's Leather Industry, has announced the launch of its 2024 fair with the theme "Levelling Up" to spur on the growth being made across the African Leather ecosystem.

In its seventh instalment, the fair will gather leather enthusiasts, designers, manufacturers, suppliers and industry partners from across the globe to deliver a carefully curated experience that spotlights the diversity of African culture, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Alongside its partners and sponsors, this year's LLF will engage attendees with conversations and initiatives that aim to advance the leather ecosystem.

These include improving socioeconomic impact, adopting sustainable and innovative practices, enhancing industry competition and global partnerships, and improving supply chain efficiency within the industry.

Spearheaded by Femi Olayebi, Lagos Leather Fair stands as the third largest leather fair in Africa, following its South African and Ethiopian counterparts in delivering distinct value across the continent.

"Over the years, hosting the Lagos Leather Fair has filled us with the purpose to do more and advance the African leather industry," says Femi Olayebi, Founder of LLF.