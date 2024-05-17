Nigerian Football Authorities Endorse N-Youth League

17 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Nigeria Youth League (N-Youth League), an initiative of Robinson Adakosa, has been endorsed by the Ministry of Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the FCT Football Association.

In separate letters, the aforementioned conveyed their approval and support for the youth football league initiated by Adakosa who doubles as the president of AS Roma Football Club, Nigeria.

"I'm further directed to convey endorsement of your foundation for the implementation of its sporting programme at various communities," said the letter from the Sports Ministry.

The NFF's letter to Adakosa signed by Danlami Alanana stated, "Sequel to the completion of the due process of the submission of your programme to the NFF, we graciously grant approval and endorsement to commence your stated football activities."

On their part, the FCT FA advised the organisers to stage the N-Youth League in line with the best global practices. "Kindly conduct your activities in line with the rules and regulations governing football globally.

"We wish you luck in your quest to promote and develop football in the FCT".

Those charged with the responsibility of organising the youth league are; Alhaji Mohammed Haruna Maigidasanma from the Ministry of Sports Development, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Barrister Danladi Ibrahim from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

Others are Dr. Robinson Okosun and veteran sports journalist Lekan Olaseinde who heads the Communications and Media Department.

According to the organising committee, the league will commence in the third quarter of this year.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.