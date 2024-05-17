Nigerian Football Authorities Endorse N-Youth League

The Nigeria Youth League (N-Youth League), an initiative of Robinson Adakosa, has been endorsed by the Ministry of Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the FCT Football Association.

In separate letters, the aforementioned conveyed their approval and support for the youth football league initiated by Adakosa who doubles as the president of AS Roma Football Club, Nigeria.

"I'm further directed to convey endorsement of your foundation for the implementation of its sporting programme at various communities," said the letter from the Sports Ministry.

The NFF's letter to Adakosa signed by Danlami Alanana stated, "Sequel to the completion of the due process of the submission of your programme to the NFF, we graciously grant approval and endorsement to commence your stated football activities."

On their part, the FCT FA advised the organisers to stage the N-Youth League in line with the best global practices. "Kindly conduct your activities in line with the rules and regulations governing football globally.

"We wish you luck in your quest to promote and develop football in the FCT".

Those charged with the responsibility of organising the youth league are; Alhaji Mohammed Haruna Maigidasanma from the Ministry of Sports Development, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), Barrister Danladi Ibrahim from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL)

Others are Dr. Robinson Okosun and veteran sports journalist Lekan Olaseinde who heads the Communications and Media Department.

According to the organising committee, the league will commence in the third quarter of this year.