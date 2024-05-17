Nigeria: Access Bank Upgrades Health Loan for Women

Access Bank has added more healthcare covering on its women's health loan in a bid to improve the healthcare offerings related to women.

The Group Head, W Initiative, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan while speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the enhanced W Health Loan stressed that the upgrade came from customers' demand.

"From the tender moments of childbirth to the courageous battles against illness such as cancer, W Health Loan stands as a beacon of hope and support for women across Nigeria. It offers solace in times of uncertainty and empowers women to take charge of their health with confidence and dignity.

Also, the banks' Group Head, Marketing and Communications, Access Bank, Toyin Henry-Ajayi harped on the bank's commitment to the healthcare of women.

"The enhanced W Health Loan represents our collective dedication to nurturing a healthier, more vibrant future for all," she said.