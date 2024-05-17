Nigeria: NGO to Empower 4000 Women in 5th Annual Conference

A non-governmental organisation, SheCan Nigeria, is set to empower 4000 women in the 5th edition of its annual She Can Do More conference.

The event, scheduled for May 24 is aimed to empower women to realize their full potential and achieve success.

Founder of the movement, Ezinne Ezeani projected that this year's conference themed, 'positioning for more', to be bigger, better and a day set to inspire and transform the lives of women to know that they can do more.

Ezeani stated further that part of the benefits from the event is to be inspired by diverse industry leaders who will mentor freely as the programme is a free-to-attend event.

She said: "It is a day we inspire and transform the lives of today's women to know that they can do more, to tell everyone that they can do more, they can achieve their dreams, they can reach their full potentials. I believe that with this year's conference, they will be able to do more and give more to female genders'.

"The event promises insights and mentorship from industry leaders, with notable speakers such as Tara Fela Durotoye, Jane Kimemia, TY Bello, Shaffy Bello, Grace Ofure, and Ololade Ogungbenro, among others scheduled to share their expertise."

CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Dr. Jane Kimemia, expressed her excitement that Optiva Capital Partners came on board as a lead sponsor.

"The female gender has always been important to us as over 70% of our workforce is women. When you empower a woman, you empower a generation," she said.