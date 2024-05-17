Nigeria: Explore Islamic Law to Resolve Conflicts, Don Urges Us, UN, Others

A law professor at the University of Abuja, Ali Ahmad, has called on international actors to explore Islamic legal provisions for the resolution of the violent conflicts in different part of the world.

Ahmad, who is a former speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, made the call during the review of a book titled, "Philosophy of War and Peace Under Islamic Law" written by Dr Nuraen Dindi at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

He said despite the application of the United Nations treaties and conventions, conflicts continue to ravage many parts of the world.

On the author, he said he has, through the book, put forward an alternative narrative to the principles of peace that asks, "why not apply another worldview towards resolving wars?"

"This work is a masterpiece of the subject of employing Islamic principles of war and peace in discussing about ways of charting alternative course for a lasting world peace," he said.

Speaking on why he wrote the book, Dr Dindi, who is a senior lecturer and head of Public and International Law Department at the Baze University, Abuja, said national and global peace are being disturbed with the ongoing conflicts.

He added that the thinking in some quarters was that the religion of Islam is about wars and hostilities whereas it was the other way round.

"The singular purpose of war under Islamic law is to protect individual safety and the deen itself, the religion," he said.

"If nobody is aggressive against the Muslim world, there would be no war, there would be peace all around; and if the jurisprudence of Islam in relation to war and peace is rightly observed, we will have little hostility and more of peace in the world over, this is the basic motive for writing the book," he added.