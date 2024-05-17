Nigeria: Risk Management Critical to Effective Tax Collection - Crmi

17 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Al-Mustapha a. Mustapha

The President of the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRIM), Dr. Ezekiel Oseni has advised revenue collection agencies to take cognizance of risk management as it plays a critical role in effective tax collection.

He made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja when he led a delegation of the Institute on a courtesy visit to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

According to him, "Risk management has a lot to do with compliance and government revenue collection agencies have to pay attention. This is because there are loopholes in the relevant tax laws which opens the way for tax evasion.

"Therefore assessing the risk involved in harnessing tax collection has to be considered and that is the Service which the Institute has been providing in the past 20 years of its existence,"

The President said, "The Institute is currently drafting a Bill which will be sent to the National Assembly in the coming days targeted at domesticating risk management in all government ministries departments and agencies."

Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Zacch Adedeji who was represented by his chief of staff, Mr. Tayo Koleosho said the Service takes cognizance of relevance of risk management in achieving its mandate."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.