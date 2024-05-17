Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Pays for Lagos Pilgrims' Sacrificial Rams As Airlift Begins

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the payment of the sacrificial rams for the 1,875 intending pilgrims performing the 2024 Hajj from the state.

The state governor also paid for the Ihram clothing and visitation to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah in order to ease the financial burden of the pilgrims after paying expensive fares for the exercise.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday during the one-day seminar and special prayer for the intending pilgrims as the airlift commences today (Friday).

Intending pilgrims from the state would be airlifted by FlyNas from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Lawal Pedro, SAN, the governor stated that the intervention was to cushion the effect of the huge sum of money on them.

"I wish to assure you that you will all get value for the money you paid, as we have secured a befitting accommodation with necessary amenities for you in the Masfalla area of Makkah, which is a working distance from the Masjid Haram (Kaaba).

"During your stay in Muna and Arafah, you shall also be accommodated in the prestigious, more decent and comfortable 'Tent B+' designed to relieve you of the harsh and very hot weather condition of Saudi Arabia which is about 35 to 40 degrees Celsius," he said.

Representatives of the NDLEA, the airline, police, the medical team as well as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) advised the pilgrims to adhere strictly to laid down rules and regulations.

The State Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layole and Chairman of the state Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Board, Engr. Shakiru Ayinde Gafar, said the state has put in place measures to make the pilgrims' stay in the holy land memorable and stress-free.

CSP Jamiu Raji, Chief Imam of Lagos State Police Command who represented the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, urged the intending pilgrims to shun all forms of criminality.