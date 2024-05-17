Nigeria: Igoche Mark Hails Rivers Hoopers On Bal Playoff Ticket

A one-time Nigeria Basketball Federation presidential candidate and initiator of the Mark D' Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, has congratulated Nigerian Champions, Rivers Hoopers for becoming the first Nigerian team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs.

Mark, in his message on Thursday, said the qualification for the BAL Playoffs is not only a personal triumph, but also a landmark achievement for the Nigerian basketball community.

The leading promoter of basketball in Nigeria reiterated that the victorious team had brought honour to the country.

"I am truly inspired by your success. It is a testament to the potential and talents that abound in Nigeria. Your victory over APR in Dakar, Senegal is a proud moment for our nation and serves as an inspiration for aspiring basketball players across the country.

"Your qualification for the BAL Playoffs is not only a personal triumph, but also a proud moment for the Nigerian basketball community. It demonstrates that with hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment, Nigerian teams can compete and excel at the highest levels of the sport," said Mark.

While commending Rivers Hoopers players, coaches, and management for their exemplary performance, he noted that the recent achievement will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of Nigerian basketball stars and fuel the continued development of the sport in Nigeria.

Rivers Hoopers defeated APR 78-71 to clinch tBAL playoff qualification over the weekend in Dakar, Senegal.