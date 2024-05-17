Nigerian Pilgrims Task Hajj Managers On Excellent Services

As the 2024 Hajj approaches, Nigerian pilgrims have called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to provide exceptional services throughout the religious exercise.

The pilgrimage, which begins on June 14 and ends on June 19, is expected to attract two million Muslims worldwide, including 65,000 Nigerians.

Despite NAHCON's efforts to improve services, Nigerian pilgrims have expressed concerns about the quality of services, particularly food, accommodation and transportation in the past.

The commission requested for a refund from Saudi service providers for poor services rendered while in Mina during the 2023 Hajj.

Speaking with Daily Trust, some first-time pilgrims emphasised the importance of excellent services to make the Hajj experience memorable.

Saada Jamo, a businesswoman, expressed her joy on her first pilgrimage after five years of preparation and empathised with those who couldn't afford it due to the high fare.

She pleaded with government officials to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are rendered better services that will make the Hajj exercise pleasantly memorable.

Shamsudeen Aminu, a civil servant, said he felt fortunate for being among the chosen ones to perform the Hajj.

He said the joy of fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam overwhelmed the huge sum spent to embark on the journey.

"Despite the high costs, I believe the experience will be invaluable and I hope for excellent services from government officials," he said.

Mansura Auwal, another civil servant, expressed gratitude for being chosen and expected top-notch services to strengthen her connection with Allah.

Aisha Bello, a retired civil servant, said she eagerly awaits her turn to embark on the Hajj after three unsuccessful attempts.

Aisha urged the government to simplify the Hajj process for Nigerians, reducing unnecessary suffering and making the pilgrimage more accessible to all..