Nigeria: Para Badminton - Bolaji, Chigozie Qualify for Paris 2024 Paralympics

The duo of Mariam Eniola Bolaji and Jeremiah Chigozie has qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coming up from 28th August to 8th September.

According to the Badminton World Federation, Multiple African Champion, Mariam Bolaji will represent Nigeria in the Women's Singles Standing Lower 3 (SL3) while Jeremiah Chigozie represents Nigeria in the Men's Singles Standing Lower 4 (SL4).

An elated Francis Orbih, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria said the qualification of Mariam Bolaji and Jeremiah Chigozie is a testimony of hard work, consistency and perseverance.

Orbih who was full of joy revealed that Nigeria stands a good chance to make history by winning medals in para- badminton in her debut appearance.

"Today, history has been made as two players for the first time will be representing Nigeria in the para badminton event at the Paralympic Games. I am full of joy because the sacrifices of the players and the Federation were not in vain.

"Mariam Bolaji and Jeremiah Chigozie have consistently attended the African Championship winning gold medals in the singles and doubles events. Last month, Mariam Bolaji won two gold medals at the Spanish Internationals in Victoria and Toledo putting her in a better position to make it to the Paralympics; which has become a reality.

"With adequate camping, foreign tours and proper funding, I believe Nigeria will win a medal in the Para-Badminton event when we make our debut this year," he said.