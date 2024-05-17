Cameroon: Mohammed Vi Foundation of African Ulema Organizes Contest of Holy Quran Memorization, Psalmody

15 May 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Yaoundé — The section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema in Cameroon organized, Tuesday in Yaoundé, the 5th contest of the Holy Quran memorization, recitation and psalmody.

At the end of this contest, the jury, made up of four members, announced the names of the winners in the different categories.

These are Othman Muhammad in the category of "memorization of the entire Holy Quran with recitation according to the Warsh an Nafiâ reading", Michel Djedo Muhammad in the category of "the memorization of the entire Holy Quran with recitation in various readings" and Muhammad Sidsi in the category of "psalmody (Tajweed) with memorization of at least five Hizbs of the Holy Quran".

The secretariat general of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema is shortlisting, in coordination with all its sections throughout Africa, candidates for the fifth edition of the contest of memorization, recitation and psalmody of the Holy Quran.

Through this contest, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema aims to arouse African children and young people's interest in the Holy Quran memorization, recitation, psalmody and study.

