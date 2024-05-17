Ghana: 'I Have Never Been an Asakaa Boy', Kofi Jamar Discloses

Jamar said people connected most of the rappers in Kumasi with Asakaa because they were all involved in the fast-rising of the Kumerica drill type of music.

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh, popularly known as Kofi Jamar, has disclosed that he was never a member of the Asakaa Boys rap group despite his close ties with them.

Speaking in an interview on CitiTV today, May 15, 2024, Jamar cleared the misconception regarding his affiliation with the Asakaa Boys.

"Let me clear this up, I was never a member of the Asakaa group, but I was just familiar with them. We all came out from the same city in Kumasi and around that time I was ahead in the city making music and they were around," he said.

Jamar said people connected most of the rappers in Kumasi with Asakaa because they were all involved in the fast-rising of the Kumerica drill type of music.

"So as they came out a lot of people started to connect us with them but they are the Asakaa and we have the people who came out from the Kumerican movement. People like Kweku Flick, Frimpong, and King Paluta all came from the Kumerican movement," Jamar said.

According to the "Erkoso" hitmaker, he even worked with Ypee and Jaybad on a recent song and has friends in the Asakaa Boys' management.

Kofi Jamar is most known for his hit song Ekorso, which features Yaw Tog and YPee, which was developed from the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend. He shot to fame after winning a rap competition in Kumasi. The drill rapper who also doubles as an afrobeat artist, released his debut six-track EP, "The Truth" in 2020.

The Asakaa Boys is a Kumasi-based rap collective that is known for making waves with their drill genre of music. The group comprises notably O'Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk.

The group officially rose to fame in 2020 when they made an appearance on Yaw Tog's hit single "Sore" and "Akatafuo" which brought about the buzz surrounding the Kumerican movement trend in Kumasi.

The group is known for infusing Twi and drill together to produce rap songs. Their infectious skill gained the attention of the late fashion icon "Virgil Ablorh" who co-signed the rappers.